Walgreens Paying $300M to Settle DOJ Opioid Case

Walgreens has agreed to a settlement with the US Department of Justice that could total up to $350 million. At least $300 million is due, with an additional $50 million required if Walgreens is sold, merged, or transferred before 2032, the AP reports. The settlement, reached last Friday, resolves a complaint filed by the federal government in January alleging that Walgreens illegally filled prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances from August 2012 to March 2023.

"We strongly disagree with the government's legal theory and admit no liability," says a spokesperson for the drugstore chain. "This resolution allows us to close all opioid related litigation with federal, state, and local governments and provides us with favorable terms from a cashflow perspective while we focus on our turnaround strategy." The US Department of Justice will dismiss its complaint as part of the settlement. "Pharmacies have a legal responsibility to prescribe controlled substances in a safe and professional manner, not dispense dangerous drugs just for profit," said Attorney General Pam Bondi in a statement.

Walgreens will also collaborate with the Drug Enforcement Administration to improve compliance with rules about the dispensing of controlled substances, and will enhance policies to verify prescription validity and manage unlawful prescription concerns. The $300 million, plus 4% interest annually, will be paid out over a six-year period, Reuters reports. CVS and Walgreens previously agreed to pay over $10 billion in multi-state settlements related to the opioid crisis. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)