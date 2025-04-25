Billy McFarland Is Selling Fyre Fest

It seems clear that Fyre Fest 2, the sequel to the disastrous 2017 Fyre Fest , won't be taking place next month in Mexico—but it looks like whatever happens next with the beleaguered music festival won't involve founder Billy McFarland . "It's time to pass the torch," the 33-year-old posted on Instagram on Wednesday, announcing that he's selling the brand, reports NPR . In a statement included with that post, McFarland goes on to say, "This brand is bigger than any one person and bigger than what I'm able to lead on my own. It's a movement. And it deserves a team with the scale, experience, and infrastructure to realize its potential."

Said to be included in the brand's sale is all of its intellectual property, including the Fyre Fest name, and an unidentified "Caribbean Festival Location" that McFarland claims is ready to host the next incarnation of the allegedly elite music fest once the new owners bring it to fruition. Fyre Fest 2 was originally set to take place in Mexico's Isla Mujeres, until that island's government denied the event was happening there. The same thing happened in the next supposed location, Playa del Carmen.

Event organizers appeared to postpone Fyre Fest 2 last week, though they later walked that back and said they were simply looking for a new location and would announce a new date soon. The New York Times notes that McFarland, who spent nearly four years behind bars for wire fraud around the first Fyre Fest, was also involved in a shady VIP ticket service scheme while awaiting sentencing in the Fyre Fest case. "To the right buyer: the platform is yours," McFarland wrote in his social media announcement about the sale. "Execute the vision. Make history." Deadline, meanwhile, reports that some of Fyre Fest's intellectual property has already been scooped up to give it "new life as a music streaming service." (More Fyre Festival stories.)