Politics / George Santos For George Santos, It's Judgment Day Ousted congressman faces prison for fraud By John Johnson Posted Apr 25, 2025 7:59 AM CDT Copied Former US Rep. George Santos arrives at court in Central Islip, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File) George Santos will almost certainly be sentenced to prison on Friday—the question is for how long. Lawyers for the expelled congressman are asking US District Judge Joanna Seybert in Long Island for two years, but prosecutors want more than seven years, asserting that he's utterly without remorse. Santos, 36, pleaded guilty last year to multiple misdeeds, including wire fraud and identity theft. Among other things, he admitted charging donors' credit cards without their knowledge, filing false campaign reports, and receiving bogus unemployment benefits, reports the Hill. The identity theft charge alone carries a two-year minimum, notes the New York Times, but prosecutors say he deserves more. "Santos has reverted to form and approaches sentencing with belligerence and an insatiable appetite for 'likes,' blaming his situation on everyone except himself," they wrote. Santos countered in a letter of his own to the judge: "Saying I'm sorry doesn't require me to sit quietly while these prosecutors try to drop an anvil on my head." He has accused prosecutors of overreach and denies being unrepentant, per the AP. In a tweet on Wednesday, Santos encouraged fans to book his Cameo videos. "Last day of me (recording) videos on Cameo for an undetermined amount of time," he wrote. Santos has made good money on the side hustle. He also hosts a podcast called "Pants on Fire." (More George Santos stories.) Report an error