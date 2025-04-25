For George Santos, It's Judgment Day

George Santos will almost certainly be sentenced to prison on Friday—the question is for how long. Lawyers for the expelled congressman are asking US District Judge Joanna Seybert in Long Island for two years, but prosecutors want more than seven years, asserting that he's utterly without remorse.

Santos, 36, pleaded guilty last year to multiple misdeeds, including wire fraud and identity theft. Among other things, he admitted charging donors' credit cards without their knowledge, filing false campaign reports, and receiving bogus unemployment benefits, reports the Hill.

The identity theft charge alone carries a two-year minimum, notes the New York Times, but prosecutors say he deserves more. "Santos has reverted to form and approaches sentencing with belligerence and an insatiable appetite for 'likes,' blaming his situation on everyone except himself," they wrote.