Fyre Fest 2 Goes the Way Everyone Thought It Would

The prospect of a Fyre Fest 2 has gone from "probably" to "well, maybe not" to a hard "no"—at least for now. Organizers of the music fest, whose first incarnation in the Bahamas in 2017 was an infamous disaster, have announced they're postponing the event, which had been set to take place in Mexico from May 30 to June 2, reports ABC News . "A new date will be announced," an email to ticket holders reads, adding that refunds have been issued. "Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule."

Tickets for Fyre Fest 2 had gone on sale in February, starting at around $1,400 apiece. Promos for this version of Billy McFarland's event said it was to include "boundary-pushing excursions by day" and "intimate beach-side performances at night," featuring "international and local talent"—but Rolling Stone notes that no artists were ever announced. "I'm sure many people think I'm crazy for doing this again," McFarland, who went to prison for fraud for more than three years over the first Fyre Fest, said in a statement at the time of the initial announcement. "But I feel I'd be crazy not to do it again."

The New York Times details the confusing timeline since Fyre Fest 2 was first announced, with the initial location set in Isla Mujeres. But the island's government soon came out to deny that a fest was happening there, as did the tourism department for the state of Quintana Roo, where Isla Mujeres is located. Then the location was reportedly moved south to Playa del Carmen, whose government also denied the fest was taking place there.

Meanwhile, McFarland and the official Fyre Fest Instagram account have posted the receipts they claim prove they were indeed authorized to hold the event in Playa del Carmen. "All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation," an April 7 post reads. "FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event." (More Fyre Festival stories.)