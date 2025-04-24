China Says US Must Drop All Tariffs If It Wants Talks

China on Thursday denied any suggestion that it was in active negotiations with the administration of President Trump over tariffs, saying that any notion of progress in the matter was as groundless as "trying to catch the wind," the AP reports. China's comments come after Trump said Tuesday that things were going "fine with China" and that the final tariff rate on Chinese exports would come down "substantially" from the current 145%.
- Guo Jiakun, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, said during a daily briefing on Thursday that, "For all I know, China and the US are not having any consultation or negotiation on tariffs, still less reaching a deal." Reports stating otherwise, he said, were "fake news."
- "Any claims about the progress of China-US trade negotiations are groundless as trying to catch the wind and have no factual basis," Commerce Ministry spokesman He Yadong said.