China's Rejected Boeing Planes Return to US

The returns process has begun. After China's government reportedly ordered the nation's airlines to pause purchases of US aircraft and related parts, Xiamen Airlines has rejected at least two Boeing jets whose cost was set to skyrocket as a result of President Trump's tariffs. A 737 Max destined for the airline, valued around $55 million, was flown to Boeing's Zhoushan completion center near Shanghai only last month, per Reuters . But after Trump raised tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, China imposed a retaliatory 125% tariff on US goods, meaning Xiamen Airlines would've been forced to pay nearly $69 million on top of the jet's $55 million purchase price. That's enough to cripple an airline, reports the Guardian .

Boeing had 130 planes scheduled to be delivered to Chinese companies at the end of March, per the Guardian. It's unclear if all deals were canceled. But on Saturday, a 737 Max jet decorated with Xiamen Airlines' logo and colors landed back at Boeing's US production hub in Seattle after a 5,000-mile journey from China. A second jet has departed Boeing's Zhoushan completion center, en route to the US, Reuters reports, noting the plane landed in Guam for refueling on Monday. A Xiamen rep confirmed both of the planes had been destined for the airline but instead were flown to the US.

Malaysia Airlines has reportedly expressed interest in jets rejected by Chinese airlines, per Reuters. But if the tit-for-tat tariffs keep up, there could be even more pain for US aviation companies like Boeing, the Guardian reports, as "China holds about 20% of the expected global demand for aircraft over the next two decades." The issue extends beyond China. Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost airline, has suggested it "might delay" receiving 25 Boeing aircraft it's expecting amid Trump's tariff wars "and hope that common sense will prevail," per the Financial Times. Boeing typically receives most of its payment only with delivery of completed aircraft. (More tariffs stories.)