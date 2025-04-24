Trump Agrees to Goldberg Interview 'Out of Curiosity'

President Trump announced Thursday that he would be meeting later in the day with one of his least favorite journalists. In a Truth Social post, the president said he would be meeting with Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, "of all people." He described Goldberg, the journalist inadvertently added to a Signal chat in which top officials discussed strikes on Yemen, as "the person responsible for many fictional stories about me, including the made-up HOAX on 'Suckers and Losers' and, SignalGate, something he was somewhat more 'successful' with."

Trump said Goldberg would be joined by Atlantic staff writers Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker, who both joined the magazine after working at the Washington Post, Axios reports. Trump described them as "not exactly pro-Trump writers either, to put it mildly!" In a Truth Social post last month, Trump said he had received an interview request and slammed Scherer and Parker as well as the Atlantic, calling it a " Third Rate Magazine," Politico reports. He called Goldberg a "sleazebag" after the SignalGate story last month.

Trump said he was "doing this interview out of curiosity, and as a competition with myself, just to see if it's possible for The Atlantic to be 'truthful.' Are they capable of writing a fair story on 'TRUMP'?" He said his representatives had been told the story they are working in "will be entitled, 'The Most Consequential President of this Century.'" (More Jeffrey Goldberg stories.)