Controversy Clouds Political Prospects of Casey DeSantis

In a different political universe, Ron and Casey DeSantis would be thriving right now. Instead, national voters soundly rejected the Florida governor as a presidential candidate, and the first lady's hopes of succeeding her husband as governor are in jeopardy over a $10 million controversy tied to her charity. Details:

The money: The controversy stems from $10 million received by the Hope Florida Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of Casey DeSantis' Hope Florida charity, reports the New York Times. The charity is a faith-based initiative designed to help people get off welfare, and it's seen as the first lady's signature issue. The money then got funneled to two political groups that helped the governor and his allies defeat a ballot measure that would have legalized marijuana.