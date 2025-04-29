Possible Diddy Defense: 'Diminished Capacity'

Psychiatrist may testify that his judgment was clouded by drugs and alcohol
Posted Apr 29, 2025 12:33 PM CDT
Possible Diddy Defense: 'Diminished Capacity'
Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

The sex-crimes trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs remains on track to begin May 5, and a new court filing suggests that defense lawyers may test an unexpected strategy. His defense team wants to have a psychiatrist testify that the 55-year-old lacked the "mental capacity" to commit the crimes, reports People. Much of the court filing upon which the report is based has been redacted, but it appears that Dr. Elie Aoun would testify that Combs' judgment was affected by drugs and alcohol, according to TMZ.

However, prosecutors are pushing to block the testimony, arguing that the defense submitted the witness too late and that Combs doesn't meet the criteria spelled out in federal law for such an exception, reports USA Today. "The noticed testimony relates to the defendant's diminished capacity to form the mens rea required to commit the charged offenses—in other words, a 'mental condition bearing on the issue of guilt,'" prosecutors wrote in their filing, which was obtained by People. The outlet notes that "mens rea" translates to "guilty mind" and refers to a defendant's mental state. (More Sean Combs stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X