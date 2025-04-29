Possible Diddy Defense: 'Diminished Capacity'

The sex-crimes trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs remains on track to begin May 5, and a new court filing suggests that defense lawyers may test an unexpected strategy. His defense team wants to have a psychiatrist testify that the 55-year-old lacked the "mental capacity" to commit the crimes, reports People. Much of the court filing upon which the report is based has been redacted, but it appears that Dr. Elie Aoun would testify that Combs' judgment was affected by drugs and alcohol, according to TMZ.