Politics / Casey DeSantis After Gov. DeSantis' Term Ends, a New Gov. DeSantis? Florida governor's wife Casey is reportedly considering gubernatorial run By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Feb 7, 2025 12:30 AM CST Copied Casey DeSantis, the wife of Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, carries her son Mason while on stage at an event in West Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Who will be the next governor of Florida after term-limited Ron DeSantis leaves office? It could well be the next Gov. DeSantis. Five sources tell NBC News DeSantis' wife, Casey, is considering her own gubernatorial run next year. Speculation about such a run has long swirled, but the sources say GOP donors met in the state last week and discussed it, and that Casey DeSantis is said to be seriously thinking about it. That could set up what NBC calls a "proxy war" between DeSantis and President Trump, whose close ally, Rep. Byron Donalds, is the only Republican so far to have openly said he's considering a 2026 run. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is also thought to be considering it. "She's going to run. I think at this point most see that," says one source. Read the full story at NBC.