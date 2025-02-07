After Gov. DeSantis' Term Ends, a New Gov. DeSantis?

Who will be the next governor of Florida after term-limited Ron DeSantis leaves office? It could well be the next Gov. DeSantis. Five sources tell NBC News DeSantis' wife, Casey, is considering her own gubernatorial run next year. Speculation about such a run has long swirled, but the sources say GOP donors met in the state last week and discussed it, and that Casey DeSantis is said to be seriously thinking about it.