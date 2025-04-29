Women Being Taken to Hospital Fatally Stabs Paramedic: Cops

A woman pleaded not guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a Kansas City, Missouri, paramedic while she was being transported in an ambulance Sunday. Shanetta Bossell, 39, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, assault, and resisting arrest, and is being held on $1 million bond, the AP reports.

In the early hours of Sunday, police found Bossell walking on the shoulder of a highway; a cut on her finger was bleeding significantly, so they called for an ambulance, KSHB reports. Court records state Bossell had been released on bond only two days prior in a resisting arrest case that allegedly involved assault on a law enforcement officer. According to the probable cause affidavit, while en route to the hospital with Bossell, paramedic Graham Hoffman, 29, called for help because Bossell had a knife. The ambulance driver stopped and ran to help in the back of the vehicle, but as he opened the back door, Hoffman said, "She stabbed me in the heart."

Bossell then allegedly got into the vehicle's cab and tried to drive away, but a police officer following the ambulance managed to wrestle her to the ground. During the struggle, Bossell allegedly bit the officer's arm, and he struck her in the head with his firearm to make her release him. Hoffman was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)