6 Takeaways From Canada's Election

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was literally dancing early Tuesday after his Liberal Party pulled off a stunning comeback victory, made sweeter by Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, Carney's main challenger, losing his own seat. The main takeaways from Monday's election:
- Poilievre: Widely expected to become Canada's next prime minister with one of the largest majority governments in Canadian history just a few short months ago, the career politician labeled "Trump lite" lost his own Ottawa-area seat to the Liberal candidate, per the CBC. He's represented the district since 2004.