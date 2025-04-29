6 Takeaways From Canada's Election

One political party leader resigns, another dances
Posted Apr 29, 2025 6:11 AM CDT
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his wife Anaida Poilievre wave as they leave the stage Tuesday, April 29, 2025 in Ottawa.   (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was literally dancing early Tuesday after his Liberal Party pulled off a stunning comeback victory, made sweeter by Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, Carney's main challenger, losing his own seat. The main takeaways from Monday's election:

  • Poilievre: Widely expected to become Canada's next prime minister with one of the largest majority governments in Canadian history just a few short months ago, the career politician labeled "Trump lite" lost his own Ottawa-area seat to the Liberal candidate, per the CBC. He's represented the district since 2004.

  • Conservatives more broadly: Despite having lost four consecutive elections, Poilievre's Conservative Party is projected to pick up almost two dozen more seats than during the last federal election in 2021, per the CBC. The Conservatives actually had their "strongest showing in decades," per Politico, nabbing several seats previously held by the left-of-center New Democratic Party (NDP).
  • Liberal minority or majority: The CBC reports a Liberal majority is still in reach. The Liberals were winning or leading 168 of 343 seats early Tuesday—shy of the 172 needed for a majority government, per Politico. At last count, the Washington Post had the Conservatives winning or leading 147 seats.
  • Carney quote: "President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us," the prime minister said at a victory event early Tuesday, per the AP. But "when I sit down with President Trump, it will be to discuss the future economy and security relationship between two sovereign nations," he added, per the CBC.

  • Leader steps down: The NDP is expected to lose official party status in Parliament, having only won a handful of seats, per the Post. Conceding his own seat, leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday he would step down as leader.
  • Poilievre's future: The soon-to-be seat-less Conservative leader, meanwhile, indicated he would remain leader "as we go forward," per the CBC. He said he would work with Carney's Liberals to counter Trump's tariffs and "other irresponsible threats."
