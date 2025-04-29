Child Damages Painting Worth $57M

During what a museum spokesperson called an "unguarded moment," a child in the Netherlands damaged a painting worth nearly $57 million. Mark Rothko's Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8, was on display at Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam when the incident occurred, and it's not clear whether anyone will be held liable, the BBC reports. Per the spokesperson, "Small scratches are visible in the unvarnished paint layer in the lower part of the painting," but even such "superficial" damage can have a big impact on a painting like this due to the materials used and other factors, such as the lack of varnish, experts tell the BBC. Restoration efforts are underway, but the museum has not given an estimate for how much that could cost, CNN reports.