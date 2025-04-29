Child Damages Painting Worth $57M

During what a museum spokesperson called an "unguarded moment," a child in the Netherlands damaged a painting worth nearly $57 million. Mark Rothko's Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8, was on display at Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam when the incident occurred, and it's not clear whether anyone will be held liable, the BBC reports. Per the spokesperson, "Small scratches are visible in the unvarnished paint layer in the lower part of the painting," but even such "superficial" damage can have a big impact on a painting like this due to the materials used and other factors, such as the lack of varnish, experts tell the BBC. Restoration efforts are underway, but the museum has not given an estimate for how much that could cost, CNN reports.
The spokesperson did say the 1960 painting, which measures 7 feet, 6 inches high by 8 feet, 6 inches wide, is expected to be back on display eventually. Other Rothko works have suffered damage in the past, including one that was purposely vandalized in London in 2012. And the museum in question is also no stranger to incidents like this: In 2011, a tourist accidentally stepped on Wim T. Schippers' peanut butter floor artwork, titled Pindakaasvloer, and was asked by the institution to pay for repairs. (More Mark Rothko stories.)