Melania Trump Is Back in the Public Eye

Melania Trump on Monday made her first solo public appearance since her husband's inauguration. The Hill reported last month that the first lady is expected to return to her "Be Best" initiative, launched during President Trump's first term, which included a focus on online safety, and on Monday, she lobbied for a bill that would make so-called "revenge porn" a federal crime. She spoke to lawmakers at the US Capitol, saying it's "heartbreaking" to see the aftermath for teens after intimate images, whether legitimate or faked, are posted online, the AP reports. "Deepfake" porn has recently plagued celebrities including Taylor Swift, CNN reports.

The bill she's pushing for, called the "Take It Down Act," has already passed the Senate but must still pass the House. Sen. Ted Cruz, one of the sponsors of the legislation, told Melania Trump her leadership "is incredibly important and I'm confident it's going to play a critical role in accelerating the passage of this bill and getting it passed into law." House Speaker Mike Johnson attended the roundtable discussion at which the first lady spoke and said the House is "anxious" to get the bill to a vote, but did not say when that might happen. Melania Trump called out Democrats, only one of whom attended the discussion, saying, "Surely as adults, we can prioritize America's children ahead of partisan politics."