The Trump administration is taking none too kindly to Amazon's reported plan to slap labels on their imported wares letting consumers know how much the price of what's headed for their carts is due to tariffs. "I just got off the phone with the president about ... Amazon's announcement. This is a hostile and political act by Amazon," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday, Politico reports. The honeymoon between President Trump and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could be cooling in light of the report, with Leavitt holding up a printout of a 2021 story about Amazon's ties with China with Bezos' photo featured prominently. It's "another reason why Americans should buy American," Leavitt said.