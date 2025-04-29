Amal Clooney Faces Threat of Trump Sanctions

British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney could be denied entry to the US, where she owns a home with actor husband George Clooney, under possible sanctions. The UK Foreign Office has warned that the Trump administration could level sanctions against several top lawyers who worked on the International Criminal Court's war crimes case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant—Clooney among them, the Financial Times reports. The outlet doesn't name Clooney, 47, as among the lawyers who received notice of possible sanctions, but notes that she advised the ICC on whether there was sufficient evidence to charge Netanyahu, Gallant, and three Hamas leaders with war crimes and crimes against humanity.