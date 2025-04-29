Amal Clooney Faces Threat of Trump Sanctions

British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney could be denied entry to the US, where she owns a home with actor husband George Clooney, under possible sanctions. The UK Foreign Office has warned that the Trump administration could level sanctions against several top lawyers who worked on the International Criminal Court's war crimes case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant—Clooney among them, the Financial Times reports. The outlet doesn't name Clooney, 47, as among the lawyers who received notice of possible sanctions, but notes that she advised the ICC on whether there was sufficient evidence to charge Netanyahu, Gallant, and three Hamas leaders with war crimes and crimes against humanity.
In February, Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the court, claiming it "abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants." The US later sanctioned ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, a British lawyer, and Trump threatened more sanctions "on those responsible for the ICC's transgressions" could follow. Those affected could have assets frozen and entry to the US denied, per People. The February order gave a 60-day deadline for an internal recommendation to the president on who else should be sanctioned, though no further sanctions have been announced. (More Amal Clooney stories.)