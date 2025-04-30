7 Words Billy Joel Said to Christie Brinkley About Her Memoir

Uptown Girl, Christie Brinkley's unflinching new memoir, dropped on Tuesday, and the former supermodel admits that writing about ex Billy Joel was the most difficult part of penning it, as she delved into his drinking and suspected affairs, among other topics. "The hardest thing to include was criticism of Billy, because I do care about my friendship with him," she tells Today. But "I did have to go there, because that was the reality." Ultimately, the 71-year-old simply wants to share her story: "I hope it'll be a nice diversion in a world that can use a good book every now and then, take you away on a little adventure." More notable quotes from Brinkley, via Today, Fox News, People, Page Six, and InStyle:

On tumultuous early childhood: Brinkley notes she was relieved when her biological father gave up his parental rights and she was adopted by stepdad Don Brinkley: "I started to wonder what life would be like with Don as our dad. I suddenly felt a huge sense of relief, realizing that I would never be whipped, spanked, rubbed raw with towels, or made to gag on soap again."

On meeting Joel: "I knew I wanted to keep him as a friend. We hit it off immediately. I mean, immediately."

On their marriage: "I never wanted to end things with Billy. ... But his drinking was bigger than the both of us—booze was the other woman, and it was beginning to seem that, he preferred to be with 'her' rather than with me. ... To this day, Billy continues to deny ever having had affairs, and I've always believed him."