Police Say They Foiled Bombing of Lady Gaga's Show

Brazilian police said Sunday that they had thwarted a plot to detonate a bomb at Lady Gaga's concert the night before in Rio de Janeiro. The event, the biggest show of her career, drew some 2 million fans to Copacabana Beach. Rio de Janeiro's state police said they worked with the Justice Ministry to disrupt an attack planned by a group that was spreading hate speech against the LGBTQ community. Police said the group sought to radicalize and recruit teenagers to carry out attacks using Molotov cocktails and improvised explosives, the AP reports.