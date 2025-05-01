World's Oldest Person Dies Weeks Before 117th Birthday

Sister Inah Canabarro, a Brazilian nun and teacher who was the world's oldest person , died on Wednesday just weeks short of turning 117, her religious congregation said. Canabarro died at home of natural causes, said her Teresian nun congregation, the Company of Saint Teresa of Jesus. She was confirmed in January as the world's oldest person by LongeviQuest, an organization that tracks supercentenarians around the globe, the AP reports. She would have turned 117 on May 27. According to LongeviQuest, the world's oldest person is now Ethel Caterham, a 115-year-old British woman.

Canabarro said her Catholic faith was the key to her longevity, in a video taken by LongeviQuest in February 2024. The smiling Canabarro can be seen cracking jokes, sharing miniature paintings she used to make of wild flowers, and reciting the Hail Mary prayer. "I'm young, pretty and friendly—all very good, positive qualities that you have too," she told the visitors to her retirement home in Porto Alegre. As a child, Canabarro was so skinny that many people didn't think she would survive into adulthood, Cleber Canabarro, her 84-year-old nephew, told the AP in January. Canabarro took the title of the oldest living person following the death of Japan's Tomiko Itooka in December.

Caterham, who lives in a care home in Surrey, southern England, was born on August 21, 1909. She is the last surviving subject of King Edward VII, who died in 1910. When she celebrated her 115th birthday last year, she said she "didn't know why there was all the fuss," the BBC reports. She said the secret to her longevity was "never arguing with anyone, I listen and I do what I like." The Guinness Book of World Records notes that Caterham, who outlived both her daughters and has three granddaughters and five great-grandchildren, is the youngest oldest person in the last 12 years. (More oldest person stories.)