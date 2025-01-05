World's Oldest Person Is 'Young, Pretty, and Friendly'

A soccer-loving nun in Brazil is believed to have become the world's oldest living person at nearly 117 following the recent death of a woman from Japan. Sister Inah Canabarro was so skinny growing up that many didn't think she would survive childhood, Cleber Canabarro, her 84-year-old nephew, told the AP . LongeviQuest, which tracks supercentenarians, released a statement on Saturday declaring the nun the world's oldest person, as validated by records. She ranks as the 20th-oldest documented person ever, a list topped by Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 at 122, according to the organization.

In a video made last February, the smiling Canabarro cracks jokes, shares miniature paintings she used to make of wildflowers, and recites the Hail Mary. The secret to longevity? Her Catholic faith, she says. "I'm young, pretty, and friendly—all very good, positive qualities that you have too," the Teresian nun tells visitors to her retirement home in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre. Her nephew spends time with her every Saturday and sends voice messages between visits to keep her spirits up following two hospitalizations that left her weak and with difficulty talking.

Canabarro was born on June 8, 1908, to a large family in southern Brazil, according to LongeviQuest. But her nephew said her birth was registered two weeks late and she was actually born on May 27. She took up religious work as a teenager before moving to Rio de Janeiro, later settling in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul. A lifelong teacher, one of her students was Gen. Joao Figueiredo, the last of the military dictators who governed Brazil. She also created two marching bands at schools in sister cities straddling the border between Uruguay and Brazil. Local soccer club Inter celebrates the birthday of its oldest fan every year, and her room is decorated with gifts in the team's red and white colors. "White or black, rich or poor, whoever you are, Inter is the team of the people," she says in an online video. Canabarro became the oldest living person at the death of Japan's Tomiko Itooka.