Judges, Lawyers Gather in Support of the Rule of Law

Judges, lawyers, and other advocates of the rule of law demonstrated in front of courthouses—including the US Supreme Court building—across the country on Thursday, denouncing what they called President Trump's attacks on the nation's legal system. Many came in their courtroom attire and held pocket Constitutions aloft. About 50 events were planned on National Law Day of Action, the New York Times reports. Demonstrators cited the Trump administration's wrongful deportations, moves against law firms, and the arrest of a Wisconsin judge. A Fordham University law professor and former assistant US attorney said in Manhattan that he's horrified by the events and the changes. "We had ethics," said James Kainen, 71. "We prosecuted people because they violated the law, not because they angered somebody for some ridiculous reason." A sampling of the events: