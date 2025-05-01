Judges, Lawyers Gather in Support of the Rule of Law

Demonstrators across country bring pocket Constitutions to denounce Trump's attacks on legal system
Posted May 1, 2025 6:54 PM CDT
Judges, Lawyers, Supporters Protest Trump's Attacks
Attendees gather in San Francisco in support of attorneys and law firms targeted by President Trump outside the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House on Thursday.   (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Judges, lawyers, and other advocates of the rule of law demonstrated in front of courthouses—including the US Supreme Court building—across the country on Thursday, denouncing what they called President Trump's attacks on the nation's legal system. Many came in their courtroom attire and held pocket Constitutions aloft. About 50 events were planned on National Law Day of Action, the New York Times reports. Demonstrators cited the Trump administration's wrongful deportations, moves against law firms, and the arrest of a Wisconsin judge. A Fordham University law professor and former assistant US attorney said in Manhattan that he's horrified by the events and the changes. "We had ethics," said James Kainen, 71. "We prosecuted people because they violated the law, not because they angered somebody for some ridiculous reason." A sampling of the events:

  • Denver: District Attorney John Walsh called on about 200 people gathered on the steps of the Denver District Courthouse to "fight loudly" and "stubbornly" to preserve the legal system, per the Colorado Sun. "When the rules don't matter … when instead, what we have are the ever-changing whims of a person who claims to run the United States … no one is safe," Walsh said. Many of the lawyers and judges in attendance read sections of the Constitution to the crowd while listing Trump's executive actions they said threaten the rule of law.
  • Washington: Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin recited the preamble of the Constitution to protesters outside the Supreme Court, per the Times. "The whole country needs a constitutional refresher," he said.
  • Los Angeles: Chief District Judge Dolly Gee asked the lawyers in the crowd outside her courthouse to raise their right hands. She then led them in saying, "I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States." Michele Anderson, a former prosecutor, said, "If lawyers cannot stand up for the rule of law and for justice, who can?"

  • New York: About 1,500 people filled the plaza at Manhattan's federal courthouse. "The rule of law protects us all. Without it we will surely fall," they chanted. Organizers asked protesters to come dressed for court. "We want people to see that we treat this issue with utmost respect," said Ronald C. Minkoff, a defense lawyer. "This is like the courtroom to us." A first-year law student who dressed as if she were heading to court said the attack on legal norms helped persuade her to plan a career in public interest law. "The one place where there is still concern for norms and fighting back is in the law," said Hope Elizabeth Guzzle. Marc Walkow held a sign reading, "Protect the rule of law," per Reuters. "Sadly, somehow the rule of law has become a progressive ideal, not a universal ideal," the lawyer said.
