Wisconsin Judge Pulled From Bench After Arrest

A Milwaukee judge has been removed from the bench after being accused of shielding a migrant from federal agents. The Wisconsin Supreme Court issued an administrative order on Tuesday that temporarily relieves Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan of her official duties. This action follows Dugan's arrest on Friday. Dugan allegedly helped a Mexican citizen facing deportation on three misdemeanor battery counts evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in her courthouse, according to a criminal complaint. The court's order states Dugan "is temporarily prohibited from exercising the powers of a circuit court judge in the State of Wisconsin."

The order remains in effect "until further order of the court," the Wisconsin Supreme Court said. The court—controlled 4-3 by liberal justices—said it was acting on its own initiative to protect public confidence in the state's court system, the AP reports. The Wisconsin Court System confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that Judge Dugan will not return to the bench this week. Her caseload will be covered by other judges during her absence.

Dugan is expected back in federal court on May 15. She faces a federal felony charge of obstruction of a federal agency and a misdemeanor charge of concealing a person to help them avoid arrest. In a statement, Dugan's legal team said it was disappointed "that the Court acted in unilateral fashion," the AP reports. "We continue to assert Judge Dugan's innocence and look forward to her vindication in court," her legal team said. (Republican state lawmakers say they will "act decisively" if Dugan is convicted.)