President Trump praised the election of the first American pope on Thursday—but Pope Leo XIV might not have been thrilled when Trump was elected in November. When Leo was Cardinal Robert Prevost, he shared numerous posts on X criticizing the policies and statements of Trump and Vice President JD Vance, though he mainly reposted articles and headlines instead of using his own words, CNN reports.

"JD Vance is wrong." The most recent post on the account, from April 14, shared an article by DC Auxiliary Bishop Evelio Menjivar condemning "the abuse inflicted upon migrants and refugees by the government." In February, Prevost shared an article titled, "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others."