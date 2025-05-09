2 Guilty of 'Arboreal Equivalent of Mindless Thuggery'

Two British men are facing prison time for what prosecutors called the "arboreal equivalent of mindless thuggery." Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, were found guilty Friday of cutting down the famous Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland, England, the BBC reports. They were remanded into custody ahead of sentencing on July 15, with the judge warning that they could face "lengthy" sentences. They were convicted of two counts of criminal damage for the felling of the iconic tree and damage to the nearby Roman landmark Hadrian's Wall.

During the eight-day trial, both men, formerly best friends, blamed each other for what prosecutors called a "moronic mission." Prosecutors said they saw the felling off the tree as a "bit of a laugh" and exchanged messages "revelling" in the crime after it made headlines around the world, the Guardian reports. Kim McGuinness, the mayor of North East England, said people had been devastated by the loss of the irreplaceable tree and called for "tough sentences," report the BBC. "For almost 200 years the sycamore stood proudly in Northumberland, and in one night of idiocy it is gone," she said. "The pair who deliberately felled our famous tree must be punished."

"The needless destruction in September 2023 saw an outpouring of grief and disbelief that showed the strength of people's connection with nature and heritage," Historic England, which manages the Hadrian's Wall World Heritage Site, said in a statement. "We will continue to work with partners to create a lasting memory of the tree for people so that it will not be forgotten."