Vance on India-Pakistan Clash: 'None of Our Business'

The India-Pakistan conflict continues to bubble, amid fears of an eventual military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed nations. Don't expect the United States to get involved, however, according to Vice President JD Vance. "Fundamentally none of our business," Vance said in a Fox News interview on Thursday, per the AP and Reuters . "We want this thing to de-escalate as quickly as possible. We can't control these countries, though."

Instead, Vance said, the US will "continue to pursue this thing through diplomatic channels," per the Guardian, which notes that Vance's stance "[matches] Donald Trump's 'America first' foreign policy of calling for a retreat from the US role as a mediator in foreign conflicts"—similar to his stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The latest strife between the countries began in late April, when Islamist militants massacred more than two dozen people in India-controlled Kashmir. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, which that country denies. "Our hope and our expectation is that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict," Vance said Thursday. (More India-Pakistan relations stories.)