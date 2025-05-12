We Might've Underestimated Neanderthal Toolmaking

A set of wooden spears long thought to be among the world's oldest hunting weapons may actually be a bit younger than scientists previously believed, and possibly the work of Neanderthals rather than their ancestors. The spears, made from spruce and pine, were unearthed in a German coal mine over 20 years ago, alongside the remains of nearly 50 horses, and were initially dated to around 300,000 years ago, per the AP . This timeline suggested they belonged to Homo heidelbergensis, the last common ancestor of modern humans and Neanderthals.

But new research, published Friday in Science Advances, uses a different dating method and revises the age to approximately 200,000 years. That shifts the likely makers to Neanderthals, a species that at times interbred with early humans. Study co-author Jarod Hutson of the Smithsonian notes the well-made, balanced spears are "pretty sophisticated for something that old," suggesting Neanderthals were more capable toolmakers than often assumed. However, the dating results aren't universally accepted. More research will be needed to determine exactly how old these hunting tools are—and who wielded them. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)