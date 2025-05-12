After 40 Years of Fighting, Insurgents Lay Down Arms

A insurgent group that has waged war for more than 40 years in Turkey on behalf of the nation's Kurdish minority is laying down its arms. The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) said Monday that it will disband—heeding the wish of its long-imprisoned leader, reports the AP.

The move follows a call in February from PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned on an island in Turkey since 1999, for the group to dissolve. It's possible Ocalan might be pardoned in exchange, reports the BBC.