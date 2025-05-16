Rushdie Attacker Sentenced, Calls Author a 'Bully'

The man who nearly killed Salman Rushdie in 2022 received a 25-year sentence on Friday, but not before he got in a public slam against the author. Hadi Matar, 27, spoke briefly in court and called Rushdie a hypocrite and a "bully," reports the New York Times. "Salman Rushdie wants to disrespect other people," said Matar, per the AP. "He wants to be a bully, he wants to bully other people. I don't agree with that." Rushdie did not appear at the sentencing in Mayville, New York, but he testified during the trial about the trauma of the attack, which left him blind in one eye.