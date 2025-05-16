'Unprecedented' Move at ICC After Sex Misconduct Claims

The International Criminal Court's top prosecutor has temporarily stepped aside amid an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations, the court announced Friday, casting uncertainty over the court's leadership. The decision follows claims that Karim Khan tried for more than a year to pressure a female aide into a sexual relationship and, at one point, groped her without her consent. The alleged incidents involving Khan were said to have taken place at the Hague, at the prosecutor's office, at the home Khan shares with his wife, and on work trips abroad, per documents reviewed by the Washington Post .

Khan has denied all accusations. The AP reports that two court employees brought the allegations to light in May last year after the alleged victim confided in them. The complaint surfaced weeks before Khan made headlines by seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's defense minister, and three Hamas leaders on war crimes charges stemming from the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Khan has also sought an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The court based in the Hague—which prosecutes serious international crimes, including genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity—hasn't disclosed details on the timeline for the investigation. The Jerusalem Post calls the move "unprecedented," with "no clear procedure for replacing Khan." The ICC's deputy prosecutors will be in charge of managing the prosecutor's office during Khan's absence, which the Post calls a "significant blow to the court." Khan's current status is described as temporary and contingent on the outcome of the probe. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)