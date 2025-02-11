Rushdie: 'It Occurred to Me That I Was Dying'

Salman Rushdie described in graphic detail Tuesday the frenzied moments in 2022 when a masked man rushed at him on a stage in western New York and repeatedly slashed him with a knife, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. The 77-year-old author addressed jurors on the second day of testimony at the trial of Hadi Matar, 27, who has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault in the attack, per the AP. It was the first time since the attack that Rushdie found himself in the same room with the man accused of trying the kill him.

"I only saw him at the last minute," Rushdie said. "I was aware of someone wearing black clothes, or dark clothes and a black face mask. I was very struck by his eyes, which were dark and seemed very ferocious."