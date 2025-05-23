Closer Look at Bird Feeders Shows 'Evolution in Action'

A new study finds that human-provided hummingbird feeders aren't just helping hummingbirds survive—they're changing the physical traits of the birds themselves. Researchers focused on a species called Anna's hummingbirds, also finding that the feeders have helped the birds expand northward, from California to British Columbia, per the Guardian . For their research published in the Global Change Biology journal, scientists traced this flight toward Canada using diverse data, including newspaper archives for feeder ads and info on the expansion of eucalyptus forests, a prime source of nectar for hummingbirds.

The scientists' conclusion: Since World War II, as feeders became common across the West Coast, the birds followed, and their beaks became noticeably longer and more tapered—a physical shift that helps the birds maximize their nectar intake at the feeders. "Imagine you have a bunch of flowers and the shape of the flower is going to constrain how efficiently you can feed from that flower," said Nicolas Alexandre, a study author who conducted his work while at UC-Berkeley. "I want to get as much nectar with every drink before someone displaces me at the feeder. A longer beak with more volume is going to be advantageous."

Alexandre compares Anna's hummingbirds' adaptation and spread to that of pigeons thriving alongside human settlements. But while Anna's hummingbirds may be expanding their geographical range, overall hummingbird populations are declining. Alexandre points out how this research demonstrates how quickly some species can evolve in response to human activities, though many others can't keep pace with environmental changes. Roslyn Dakin, a Carleton University animal behaviorist not involved with the study, says the new research nicely shows "evolution in action," per Science. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)