Trump Tells West Point Class He's Rebuilt the Military

President Trump delivered the commencement address at West Point on Saturday, attacking political opponents, diversity efforts, and the nation's most recent commander in chief while welcoming the graduating cadets to a military he said he's rebuilt "better than ever before." Wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap, Trump told the 1,002 members of the Military Academy's class of 2025, "You are the first West Point graduates of the golden age of America." He added, "We've turned it around." Trump's topics included: