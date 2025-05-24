Trump Tells West Point Class He's Rebuilt the Military

Commencement address includes criticism of previous presidents
Posted May 24, 2025 5:15 PM CDT
Cadets listen as President Trump, seen on screen, speaks to graduating cadets during commencement ceremonies in West Point, N.Y., Saturday.   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Trump delivered the commencement address at West Point on Saturday, attacking political opponents, diversity efforts, and the nation's most recent commander in chief while welcoming the graduating cadets to a military he said he's rebuilt "better than ever before." Wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap, Trump told the 1,002 members of the Military Academy's class of 2025, "You are the first West Point graduates of the golden age of America." He added, "We've turned it around." Trump's topics included:

  • His predecessors: Previous presidents "subjected the armed forces to all manner of social projects and political causes, while leaving our borders undefended and depleting our arsenals to fight other countries' wars," Trump said. He told them they won't be involved in any "nation-building crusades." Trump called out President Biden by name in saying other presidents disrespected the US military, per ABC News. Transgender ideas, he said, will be purged, drawing applause.
  • His plans: Trump promoted his political and defense agenda, emphasizing national security and border protection. He said he's committed to a newly announced Golden Dome missile defense system. "It will be completed before I leave office. And you know you wouldn't think this, but our enemies are very unhappy about it," he said. Trump said he won a "great mandate" in the last election that "gives us the right to do what we want to do," per the AP.

  • The state of the military: Trump, who reportedly said an American veterans cemetery in France was filled with "losers," repeatedly called Saturday's graduates "winners." He congratulated them for joining "the greatest and most powerful army the world has ever known," per CNN.
  • Cadet callouts: Trump brought several graduates onstage for recognition, including quarterback Bryson Daily and Chris Verdugo, who set a record in an 18.5-mile march.
