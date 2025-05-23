Canada's New Leverage With Trump: Golden Dome

President Trump unveiled his plans this week to put up a missile-defense system to protect the continent. And given that the continent includes Canada, Politico points out that America's neighbor to the north suddenly has leverage with Trump.

Asked about that during his presentation, Trump asserted that Canada wants in. "We'll be talking to them," he said, per the BBC. "They want to have protection also, so as usual, we help Canada." However, Canadian officials have been somewhat reserved. "There's a lot we just don't know," said member of parliament Shuvaloy Majumdar. "There's a lot that needs to be revealed about how the economic and security partnership with America and Canada will unfold."

And Prime Minister Mark Carney didn't rule it out, but didn't immediately embrace the idea, either. "We are conscious that we have an ability, if we so choose, to complete the Golden Dome with investments and partnership," he told reporters. Canada's CBC also explores all of this. Beth Fischer of the University of Toronto's Woodsworth College tells the outlet that the project could reap scientific windfalls but adds a caveat: "If we're treated as junior partners, we might not be working on the most innovative or most cutting-edge technologies." (More President Trump stories.)