Amid Tariffs, Wedding Vendors 'Are Shaking in Their Boots'

Krista Vasquez had her heart set on getting married in a body-hugging, halter-style gown from Spain. In April, the Atlanta paramedic learned her dream dress would cost nearly $300 more due to new US tariffs on imported goods. After finding that other dresses from Europe came with tariff-driven price increases ranging from $150 to $400, Vasquez, 33, went with her first choice, fearing shipping delays or additional costs like a rush fee before her October wedding if she placed an order elsewhere. "It's already expensive enough to get married," she said. "It just kind of made me a little sad."