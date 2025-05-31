Holocaust Memorial, Synagogues in Paris Defaced Overnight

Authorities in Paris have launched an investigation after several Jewish sites, including a Holocaust memorial, across the capital were defaced with green paint. The vandalism, discovered early Saturday morning, targeted the Shoah Memorial, two synagogues, and a Jewish restaurant in the city's historic Marais district, as well as a third synagogue in the 20th arrondissement (district). An open can of paint was reportedly found nearby, the AP reports, while French media said surveillance footage from the Holocaust Memorial showed a person dressed in black spraying paint overnight. No arrests were made.
The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed it had opened an investigation into "damage committed on the grounds of religion." Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau posted on X that he is "deeply disgusted by these heinous acts targeting the Jewish community." Retailleau already had called for "visible and dissuasive" security measures at Jewish-linked sites, and on Friday, he ordered surveillance to be stepped up in anticipation of the upcoming Jewish Shavuot holiday, per France24. No group claimed responsibility for the destruction.
