Holocaust Memorial, Synagogues in Paris Defaced Overnight

Authorities in Paris have launched an investigation after several Jewish sites, including a Holocaust memorial, across the capital were defaced with green paint. The vandalism, discovered early Saturday morning, targeted the Shoah Memorial, two synagogues, and a Jewish restaurant in the city's historic Marais district, as well as a third synagogue in the 20th arrondissement (district). An open can of paint was reportedly found nearby, the AP reports, while French media said surveillance footage from the Holocaust Memorial showed a person dressed in black spraying paint overnight. No arrests were made.