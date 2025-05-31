Hamas Answers US on Ceasefire Proposal

Hamas has responded to the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza, and a senior official said they are seeking changes to it. "There some notes and amendments to some points, especially on the US guarantees, the timing of hostage release, the delivery of aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces," the official told the AP. Israeli officials have approved the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire in the nearly 20-month war. Developments include:
- Hamas counterproposal: A separate Hamas statement said the militant group's plan aims for a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and an ensured flow of aid. The US plan calls for releasing 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 others "in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners." It would pause the fighting for 60 days and release some of the 58 hostages still held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and food aid and other assistance.
- Strikes go on: Israel continued its military campaign across Gaza, saying it struck dozens of targets over the past day. Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 60 people were killed by Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours. The ministry said three people were killed by Israeli gunfire early Saturday in Rafah. Three others were killed—parents and a child—when their car was struck in Gaza City. An Israeli strike hit another car in Gaza City, killing four. And an Israeli strike hit a tent sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis, killing six, said a spokesperson for Nasser Hospital.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has said he'd agree to a temporary ceasefire but not to ending the war until Hamas puts down its weapons and exiles its leaders, the New York Times reports. Hamas has rejected those conditions in the past. (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)