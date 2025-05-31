Hundreds of Broadway Artists Call Out Patti LuPone

A group of more than 500 Broadway artists have signed an open letter criticizing theater veteran Patti LuPone for remarks she made about fellow performers Audra McDonald and Kecia Lewis. The letter , circulated by Playbill on Friday and addressed to the American Theatre Wing, the Broadway League, and "the greater theater community," describes LuPone's comments as "deeply inappropriate and unacceptable," calling them "racialized disrespect." Signatories include Tony Award winners Maleah Joi Moon, James Monroe Iglehart, and Wendell Pierce, per Entertainment Weekly .

The controversy began after LuPone, 76, spoke critically of both McDonald and Lewis in a recent New Yorker profile. She questioned Lewis' experience and referred to her using a derogatory term, while dismissing McDonald as "not a friend," despite their past collaborations. In their letter, the artists accuse LuPone's comments of being degrading, misogynistic, and part of persistent "microaggressions and abuse" in the theater industry. The letter urges industry groups to ensure those who make disparaging remarks face consequences, suggesting restrictions on attendance at high-profile events like the Tony Awards for those who violate standards of conduct.

The authors state their intent is to protect, not punish, citing a need for accountability. McDonald, when asked about the rift with LuPone during an interview on CBS Mornings, said she was unaware of any specific conflict and hadn't seen LuPone in more than a decade. "I don't know what rift she's talking about. You'd have to ask her," McDonald said. Lewis, meanwhile, has previously called for an apology from LuPone over alleged racial microaggressions. As of publication, representatives for those involved haven't issued additional comments. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)