Trump Institutes New Travel Bans

President Trump on Wednesday announced travel bans barring nationals from 12 countries from entering the United States. Another seven countries were also placed under travel restrictions, though not outright bans, NBC News reports. The restrictions, which hearken back to travel bans on Muslim-majority countries Trump instituted during his first term, go into effect Monday.

The White House says the restrictions are necessary for national security reasons, and that they are an effort to keep "dangerous foreign actors" from getting in to the country, Fox News reports. In his announcement, Trump specifically cited the recent attack on a Jewish event in Boulder, which was allegedly carried out by an Egyptian national who overstayed his visa. The White House says some of the affected countries don't have a robust enough vetting and screening process for those planning to come to the US, and that others frequently failed to accept their citizens' returns or had "unacceptable" visa overstay rates. The partial restrictions include the suspension of several visa programs for the affected countries. (More President Trump stories.)