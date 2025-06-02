Boulder Terror Suspect Has a Pending Asylum Claim

More details are emerging about the suspect in Sunday's purported terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, who is said to have been in the US illegally. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller initially described the suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, as an Egyptian national who overstayed a tourist visa. He flew to Los Angeles from Egypt on Aug. 27, 2022, and his tourist visa expired on Feb. 26, 2023, Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials now tell Fox News . That was several months after Soliman had applied for asylum in September 2022, Homeland Security rep Tricia McLaughlin told the New York Times .

Soliman was then cleared to work in the US beginning March 29, 2023, per Fox. That clearance expired this past March, meaning Soliman has been in the country without legal status for just over two months, the outlet reports. However, McLaughlin said he had not yet exhausted his options for staying in the US, per NBC News. She described his asylum claim as pending. He'd been denied a visa to enter the US in 2005, though it's unclear why, reports CNN. Injured in Sunday's attack, he was taken to a hospital before being booked into Boulder County jail on multiple felony charges. They include two counts of first-degree murder, though no deaths have been reported in the attack. The 45-year-old is held on a $10 million bond as FBI agents search his home in El Paso County, reports USA Today. (More Boulder, Colo. stories.)