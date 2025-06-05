Crime / Sean Combs Witness Says Combs Held Her Over a 17th-Floor Balcony Bryana Bongolan testifies with immunity in trial By Bob Cronin Posted Jun 4, 2025 7:30 PM CDT Copied Sean "Diddy" Combs, right, blows kisses to people in the audience during his sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 19, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Bryana Bongolan, a former graphic designer for Sean "Diddy" Combs, told a court on Wednesday that the hip-hop mogul once told her "I'm the devil, and I could kill you" and another time held her over a 17th-story balcony as she feared for her life. Bongolan made the accusations in Combs' federal sex trafficking trial in Manhattan, ABC News reports. Details include: The balcony accusation: Bongolan said she was asleep on a couch in the apartment of Cassie Ventura, a friend and Combs' girlfriend, in September 2016 when Combs showed up. After Bongolan went onto the balcony to look for marijuana and "act casual," she said, Combs followed her outside and grabbed her. "I was held over a 17-story balcony," she said, for 10 to 15 seconds before Combs pulled her down, throwing her onto balcony furniture. "I have nightmares and I have a lot of paranoia and I used to scream a lot in my sleep, but it's dissipated a little bit," she told jurors, per the AP. The defense: Combs denies that happened. His lawyers said Bongolan, who has been granted immunity to testify, was a heavy drug user. She told the court Combs supplied her with drugs. The threat accusation: At a photo shoot the same year, Bongolan said Combs "came up really close to my face and said something like, "I'm the devil, and I could kill you.'" Bongolan, 33, told the court she was terrified. Asked how she reacted, she said, "Because of the cocaine I had a lot of confidence and that just brushed it off." The defense: Nicole Westmoreland, a Combs attorney, pointed out how Bongolan's accounts changed during meetings with prosecutors, the most recent of which was Monday. Westmoreland will continue cross-examination on Thursday, per Variety. (More Sean Combs stories.) Report an error