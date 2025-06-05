Witness Says Combs Held Her Over a 17th-Floor Balcony

Bryana Bongolan, a former graphic designer for Sean "Diddy" Combs, told a court on Wednesday that the hip-hop mogul once told her "I'm the devil, and I could kill you" and another time held her over a 17th-story balcony as she feared for her life. Bongolan made the accusations in Combs' federal sex trafficking trial in Manhattan, ABC News reports. Details include:

The balcony accusation: Bongolan said she was asleep on a couch in the apartment of Cassie Ventura, a friend and Combs' girlfriend, in September 2016 when Combs showed up. After Bongolan went onto the balcony to look for marijuana and "act casual," she said, Combs followed her outside and grabbed her. "I was held over a 17-story balcony," she said, for 10 to 15 seconds before Combs pulled her down, throwing her onto balcony furniture. "I have nightmares and I have a lot of paranoia and I used to scream a lot in my sleep, but it's dissipated a little bit," she told jurors, per the AP.