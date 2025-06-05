Millions of Americans Have Undiagnosed Liver Disease

Some 17 million people across the US, UK, Germany, and France are living with the most aggressive form of fatty liver disease and have no idea, a new study suggests. Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) is a severe progression of a broader condition now known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), which typically affects those drinking little or no alcohol, per the Guardian . The disease is closely linked to type 2 diabetes, obesity, and conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels. About 5% of the global adult population and 4% of the US population is estimated to have MASH, which leads to liver scarring and increases the risk of cirrhosis, kidney disease, and liver cancer.

Researchers found that fewer than one in five people with MASH actually have a diagnosis, which means the majority are unaware they have the disease. The study, published in Lancet Regional Health Europe, calls for diagnosis rates to double from 2022 levels to prevent a sharp rise in health costs and personal suffering. Non-invasive screening methods like blood tests and MRI scans are now available, leading researchers to recommend screening for people with type 2 diabetes, obesity plus risk factors, or persistently high liver enzymes.

Experts warn that if identification and treatment don't improve, both health and economic consequences will escalate. Calls for increased use of weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro in MASH treatment are growing, as these medications can help curb calorie intake, prompt weight loss, and potentially reduce liver scarring. The study also notes that the diabetes drug dapagliflozin may help reduce liver fat and fibrosis, highlighting the growing potential of medication as part of the solution.