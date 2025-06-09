What to Know About the LA Protests

The tensions in Los Angeles over the city's protests of immigration raids may play out in the courts as well as on the streets. California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Sunday night that he will sue President Trump over the president's decision to deploy the National Guard. The governor essentially accused the president of manufacturing a crisis.

"Donald Trump is putting fuel on this fire," wrote Newsom. "Commandeering a state's National Guard without consulting the Governor of that state is illegal and immoral." Regarding Homeland Security Director Tom Homan's threat to arrest the governor, Newsom responded, "That kind of bloviating is exhausting. So, Tom, arrest me. Let's go," per NBC News.

Trump on Sunday rebuffed Newsom's request in a phone call to withdraw the National Guard and promised to have "troops everywhere." The president and his team cast the confrontation in stark terms, with aide Stephen Miller writing that "this is a fight to save civilization."