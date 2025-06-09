US / Los Angeles What to Know About the LA Protests Newsom threatens to sue feds, dares Homan to arrest him By John Johnson Posted Jun 9, 2025 6:20 AM CDT Copied A California Highway Patrol officer pulls an electric scooter off a vehicle on a highway as protesters throw objects at the police vehicles near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) See 5 more photos The tensions in Los Angeles over the city's protests of immigration raids may play out in the courts as well as on the streets. California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted Sunday night that he will sue President Trump over the president's decision to deploy the National Guard. The governor essentially accused the president of manufacturing a crisis. "Donald Trump is putting fuel on this fire," wrote Newsom. "Commandeering a state's National Guard without consulting the Governor of that state is illegal and immoral." Regarding Homeland Security Director Tom Homan's threat to arrest the governor, Newsom responded, "That kind of bloviating is exhausting. So, Tom, arrest me. Let's go," per NBC News. Trump on Sunday rebuffed Newsom's request in a phone call to withdraw the National Guard and promised to have "troops everywhere." The president and his team cast the confrontation in stark terms, with aide Stephen Miller writing that "this is a fight to save civilization." The war of words played out amid the third straight day of protests Sunday in Los Angeles over the White House's immigration raids. Police declared all of downtown Los Angeles an unlawful assembly area, a precursor to possible arrests, per CNN. Officers used flash-bangs, rubber bullets, and tear gas to break up protests at various locations, and many dispersed as evening fell. While most protesters were peaceful, some who were blocking the southbound lane of Freeway 101 threw objects at responding police, including chunks of concrete, rocks, and even electric scooters, per the AP, while others set self-driving cars on fire. Officers had to take cover beneath an overpass. The AP reports several dozen arrests were made through the weekend. (More Los Angeles stories.) See 5 more photos Report an error