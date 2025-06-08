Newsom Calls Threat to Use Marines 'Deranged'

National Guard members sent tear gas into a crowd of protesters outside a federal detention center in Los Angeles on Sunday, while President Trump and his aides escalated their threats to use force against demonstrators opposing immigration enforcement. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted on X that active-duty Marines stationed at nearby Camp Pendleton were on "high alert" and would be mobilized "if violence continues"—which experts said would violate the law and California Gov. Gavin Newsom called "deranged," the Washington Post reports. Although there were clashes in spots, police reported most of the city was calm. Developments include:

Deployment: US Northern Command said 300 members of the California National Guard ordered in by Trump arrived in the morning, assigned to protect federal property and personnel. They were spotted unloading equipment at a federal building on Wilshire Boulevard and at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building, per the Post.