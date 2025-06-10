Witness: Diddy Ordered Me to Have Sex for 3.5 Days

Retaking the stand in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex-crimes and trafficking trial on Monday, an ex-girlfriend recalled telling the music mogul after years of abuse, "You treat me like an animal." One of four alleged victims at the center of the government's case against Diddy, the woman using the pseudonym "Jane," described one violent encounter during which Diddy allegedly put her in a chokehold, punched her in the head, then forced her to take drugs and perform oral sex on an escort, per NBC News . She also said Combs, whom she dated from 2021 to 2024, directed her to have sex with multiple men, with one session dragging on for 3.5 days, per USA Today .

She said she felt pressured to perform for Combs, who paid her rent as a form of control and threatened to release sex tapes in which she featured. She pushed back in text messages revealed in court that she reportedly sent to Combs two years ago. "I don't want to be used and locked in a room to fulfill your fantasies," or "be a hoe for the millionth time," she told Diddy, per USA Today and NBC. "I'm not a porn star. I'm not an animal," she added, per the Independent. In another 2023 text sent to him after reading of Cassie Ventura's lawsuit against Combs, she wrote, "I feel like I'm reading my own sexual trauma." She returns to the stand Tuesday for cross-examination. (More Sean Combs stories.)