Sean Combs Complains to Court Sketch Artist

Sean Combs has plenty to worry about as his sex-trafficking trial continues in Manhattan, including the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison. But the 55-year-old also is apparently focused on less serious concerns: Reuters reports that he griped to the court sketch artist working the trial. "Soften me up a bit, you're making me look like a koala bear," Jane Rosenberg recounts Combs telling her in court on Thursday. No cameras are allowed in the courtroom, making Rosenberg's sketches the primary way people are seeing Combs (and his gray hair) during the trial.