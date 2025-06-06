Crime / Sean Combs Sean Combs Complains to Court Sketch Artist 'Soften me up a bit, you're making me look like a koala bear,' he tells her By John Johnson Posted Jun 6, 2025 2:21 PM CDT Copied Sean "Diddy" Combs looks on as defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland cross examines Dawn Richard during Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 19, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Sean Combs has plenty to worry about as his sex-trafficking trial continues in Manhattan, including the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison. But the 55-year-old also is apparently focused on less serious concerns: Reuters reports that he griped to the court sketch artist working the trial. "Soften me up a bit, you're making me look like a koala bear," Jane Rosenberg recounts Combs telling her in court on Thursday. No cameras are allowed in the courtroom, making Rosenberg's sketches the primary way people are seeing Combs (and his gray hair) during the trial. In more serious matters, an ex-girlfriend testified Friday that Combs regularly ignored her signals that she wanted to stop during drug-fueled sex marathons and berated her for crying afterward, per the AP. Why didn't she confront him more directly? "I just, I don't know," said the woman identified only as Jane, while sobbing. The testimony was similar to that of Cassie Ventura earlier, notes the outlet. On Thursday, the judge in the case scolded Combs for interacting with jurors with nods and facial expressions. (More Sean Combs stories.) Report an error