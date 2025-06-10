Greta Thunberg Is Put on a Plane to France

Activist deported by Israel after being stopped from sailing to Gaza
Posted Jun 10, 2025 8:00 AM CDT
Israel Puts Greta on a Plane to France
A photo of Greta Thunberg aboard a plane to France, released by Israel's Foreign Ministry.   (Israel Foreign Ministry)

Greta Thunberg's foray to Israel is over. The 22-year-old was deported on Tuesday, a day after the Israeli navy stopped her and other activists from sailing to Gaza with food and supplies for Palestinians, reports Reuters. Thunberg boarded a plane to France and will make her way home to Sweden from there. Three others also agreed to a quick deportation, but several crew members planned to contest their deportation order in a court hearing.

Thunberg's plight caught the attention of President Trump, especially after she said being detained would be like being "kidnapped" in a video made before the trip. "I think Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg," he told reporters on Monday, per the Hill. "She's a young, angry person. ... I think she has to go to an anger management class." (More Greta Thunberg stories.)

