Greta Thunberg Is Put on a Plane to France

Greta Thunberg's foray to Israel is over. The 22-year-old was deported on Tuesday, a day after the Israeli navy stopped her and other activists from sailing to Gaza with food and supplies for Palestinians, reports Reuters. Thunberg boarded a plane to France and will make her way home to Sweden from there. Three others also agreed to a quick deportation, but several crew members planned to contest their deportation order in a court hearing.