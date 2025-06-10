Doechii Uses Her BET Moment to Call Out Trump

"Anxiety" singer Doechii turned her BET Awards moment into a powerful call for justice, using the stage to highlight the immigration raids and protest crackdowns happening just miles from where the ceremony took place Monday in Los Angeles. After being named best female hip-hop artist—her first-ever BET Award—Doechii acknowledged her fellow nominees, then shifted the spotlight to the issues unfolding outside the venue, per the AP . "There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order," said Doechii, who is only the third woman to win a Grammy for best rap album.

"Trump is using military forces to stop a protest," she said. "I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that?" Doechii's words drew applause from the audience at the Peacock Theater, where the awards aired live. "People are being swept up and torn from their families," she continued. "I feel like it's my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people. … We all deserve to live in hope and not fear. I hope we stand together."

The night honoring the awards show's 25th anniversary started on a lighter note, with host Kevin hart offering a flurry of jokes. "There won't be any afterparties tonight. Things could get slippery," he quipped, referencing baby oil that's been frequently mentioned in the criminal case against Diddy. The comedian also joked about the pronunciation of GloRilla and Snoop Dogg's real names, drawing laughs from the crowd. Jamie Foxx, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg and Kirk Franklin received the Ultimate Icon Award during the five-hour ceremony, while Kendrick Lamar won album of the year for his critically acclaimed project GNX. (More BET Awards stories.)