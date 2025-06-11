In the Belly of This Beast, a Major Find

Scientists have long believed that the enormous, long-necked sauropods—like those popularized in films such as Jurassic Park and The Land Before Time—were herbivores. Researchers had some clues based on teeth shape and an unwieldy body that didn't suggest these dinosaurs could chase prey well, but hard proof was missing. Now, a new study in Current Biology offers what appears to be the first direct evidence: actual fossilized plant matter preserved in the gut of a sauropod.

The discovery centers on a 36-foot-long juvenile Diamantinasaurus matildae named Judy, excavated in 2017 from the Winton Formation in Queensland, Australia, reports the New York Times. Led by paleontologist Stephen Poropat and the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum team, scientists found a layer of fossilized plant material, known as cololites, near Judy's pelvis.