Trump: Our 'Deal With China Is Done'

President Trump on Wednesday said the US and China have struck a deal to ease the trade war between them, reports CNBC. China will supply critical rare earths and magnets "up front," the president wrote in all-caps post on Truth Social. In return, the US "will provide to China what was agreed to, including Chinese students using our colleges and universities (which has always been good with me!)." Trump said the deal—which was born out of two days of negotiations by economic officials from the respective countries—is still subject to his and President Xi's final approval. "We are getting a total of 55% tariffs, (and) China is getting 10%," Trump wrote, adding that the "relationship is excellent" between the two countries.