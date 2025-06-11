LAPD: 'Mass Arrests' Made During Curfew Period

Mayor Karen Bass' curfew didn't keep everyone off the streets of downtown Los Angeles Tuesday night. The LAPD wrote late Tuesday on X that "multiple groups continue to congregate" within the curfew area. "Those groups are being addressed and mass arrests are being initiated," it added. More:

The curfew runs from 8pm to 6am local time, and the Los Angeles Times reports Bass intends to keep it in place for several days. CNN notes it covers roughly one square mile and affects fewer than 100,000 of the city's 4 million residents.

In imposing it, Bass made clear that "law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew, and you will be prosecuted." She said she instituted it to impede the "bad actors who do not support the immigrant community."