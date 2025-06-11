US / Los Angeles protests LAPD: 'Mass Arrests' Made During Curfew Period 10-hour curfew covered about a square mile of downtown By Kate Seamons Posted Jun 11, 2025 8:08 AM CDT Copied Police block a street during a protest on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) Mayor Karen Bass' curfew didn't keep everyone off the streets of downtown Los Angeles Tuesday night. The LAPD wrote late Tuesday on X that "multiple groups continue to congregate" within the curfew area. "Those groups are being addressed and mass arrests are being initiated," it added. More: The curfew runs from 8pm to 6am local time, and the Los Angeles Times reports Bass intends to keep it in place for several days. CNN notes it covers roughly one square mile and affects fewer than 100,000 of the city's 4 million residents. In imposing it, Bass made clear that "law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew, and you will be prosecuted." She said she instituted it to impede the "bad actors who do not support the immigrant community." By the Times' count, more than 165 people were arrested between Saturday and Monday, followed by the arrests of 205 protesters on Tuesday prior to Bass instituting the curfew. The Times takes a quick historical view and notes this is the third "sweeping" curfew to be imposed on the city in its recent history: one was in place in connection with the Rodney King riots in 1992; the next didn't occur until protests erupted in May and June 2020 following George Floyd's murder. (Protests have spread to other cities across the US.) Report an error